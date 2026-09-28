Amprius Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A3DTK4 / ISIN: US03214Q1085
|
28.09.2026 11:45:42
Amprius Wins $75 Mln U.S. Grant To Reconfigure EV Production Line To High Energy Density Cells
(RTTNews) - Battery maker Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX), announced on Monday that it has secured a grant of up to $75 million from the U.S. Department of War to convert a domestic electric-vehicle battery line into production of high-energy density cells for unmanned aerial systems.
The award, made under the department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, aims to establish high-volume U.S. manufacturing of advanced batteries for Group 1-3 drones.
Amprius said the conversion project will cost about $100 million, including in-kind investments from the company and its South Korean partner, and is expected to be completed by early 2028 with annual capacity of 12 million cells.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Amprius were up 0.10 percent, changing hands at $9.77, after closing Friday's regular session 0.62 percent higher.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|
04.08.26
|Ausblick: Amprius Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Amprius Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.26
|Ausblick: Amprius Technologies legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Amprius Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs
|9,75
|0,62%