Amprius Technologies Aktie

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WKN DE: A3DTK4 / ISIN: US03214Q1085

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28.09.2026 11:45:42

Amprius Wins $75 Mln U.S. Grant To Reconfigure EV Production Line To High Energy Density Cells

(RTTNews) - Battery maker Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX), announced on Monday that it has secured a grant of up to $75 million from the U.S. Department of War to convert a domestic electric-vehicle battery line into production of high-energy density cells for unmanned aerial systems.

The award, made under the department's Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment program, aims to establish high-volume U.S. manufacturing of advanced batteries for Group 1-3 drones.

Amprius said the conversion project will cost about $100 million, including in-kind investments from the company and its South Korean partner, and is expected to be completed by early 2028 with annual capacity of 12 million cells.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, shares of Amprius were up 0.10 percent, changing hands at $9.77, after closing Friday's regular session 0.62 percent higher.

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Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs 9,75 0,62% Amprius Technologies Inc Registered Shs

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