Amrize Aktie
WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226
|
07.04.2026 15:00:03
Amrize Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
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Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, April 7, 2026 – Amrize (AMRZ) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Thursday, April 30, 2026.
Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q1-2026.open-exchange.net/registration
Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.
About Amrize
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2304186
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2304186 07.04.2026 CET/CEST
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