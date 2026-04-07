Amrize Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, April 7, 2026 – Amrize (AMRZ) will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Thursday, April 30, 2026.

Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q1-2026.open-exchange.net/registration