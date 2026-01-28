Amrize Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

CHICAGO, January 27, 2026 – Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q4-2025.open-exchange.net/

Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.

