Amrize Aktie
WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226
|
28.01.2026 15:00:03
Amrize Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
|
Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
CHICAGO, January 27, 2026 – Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.
Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q4-2025.open-exchange.net/
Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.
About Amrize
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2267264
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2267264 28.01.2026 CET/CEST
