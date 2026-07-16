Amrize Aktie

Amrize für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.07.2026 15:00:04

Amrize Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Amrize Announces Date for Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

16.07.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, July 16, 2026Amrize (AMRZ) will release its second quarter 2026 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Thursday, August 6, 2026, followed by a live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results at 7:30 am Central Time on Friday, August 7, 2026.

 

Registration for the live webcast can be completed at https://amrize-quarterly-results-q2-2026.open-exchange.net/

 

Amrize’s financial results, presentation materials and webcast will be accessible in the events section of www.amrize.com/investors. A replay and transcript will be available at the same location following the webcast.

About Amrize
Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) is building North America, as the partner of choice for professional builders with advanced branded solutions from foundation to rooftop. With over 1,000 sites and a highly efficient distribution network, we deliver for our customers in every U.S. state and Canadian province. Our 19,000 teammates uniquely serve every construction market from infrastructure, commercial and residential to new build, repair and refurbishment. Amrize achieved $11.8 billion in revenue in 2025 and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the SIX Swiss Exchange. We are ready to build your ambition.  
 
Learn more at amrize.com

Media Relations: media@amrize.com

 

Investor Relations: investors@amrize.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Amrize Ltd
Grafenauweg 8
6300 Zug
Switzerland
Phone: +1 773-676-4981
E-mail: media@amrize.com
Internet: www.amrize.com
ISIN: CH1430134226
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2366518

 
End of News EQS News Service

2366518  16.07.2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amrize

mehr Nachrichten