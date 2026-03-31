Amrize Aktie
WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226
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31.03.2026 22:15:05
Amrize Appoints Baris Oran as Chief Financial Officer
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Amrize Ltd / Key word(s): Personnel
CHICAGO & ZUG, Switzerland, March 31, 2026 – The Amrize (AMRZ) Board of Directors has appointed Baris Oran as Chief Financial Officer and a member of the company’s Executive Committee, effective April 1. Oran succeeds Ian Johnston, who will step down from the role and remain with the company as a senior advisor to support a smooth transition.
Oran joins Amrize from GXO Logistics, where he served as CFO following its spin-off from XPO and built a strong finance organization to support the company’s strategic priorities. With a 25-year track record of value creation, Oran brings financial expertise across a broad range of industries from manufacturing and logistics to technology.
Jan Jenisch, Chairman and CEO: “I thank Ian for his outstanding contributions over a 27-year career with the company. Ian played an instrumental role in the successful spin-off of Amrize and listing as a publicly traded company. We appreciate Ian’s dedicated service, which helped establish Amrize’s financial strength from our investment-grade credit rating and strong balance sheet to leading cash conversion. We wish him continued success in his future endeavors.”
“I am excited to welcome Baris to our team at an important time for our company. Baris is a high-impact leader with an exceptional track record of building high-performance finance teams. He is ideally positioned to build on our strong financial foundation to accelerate profitable growth.”
Oran’s finance career includes executive roles with multinational market leaders and extensive experience with capital allocation, M&A, balance sheet management and capital markets. He served as CFO of the Sabanci Group, CFO of Kordsa, and in leadership roles at Ernst & Young, PwC and Sara Lee Corporation. Oran holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Georgia, USA.
About Amrize
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2301816
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2301816 31-March-2026 CET/CEST
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