Amrize Launches EVERtect™ High-Performance Concrete Range at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

LAS VEGAS, March 3, 2026 – Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) today launched its new EVERtect™ high-performance concrete range at the CONEXPO-CON/AGG in Las Vegas. This unique concrete range provides builders with the tailored strength and reliability they need for every job. The EVERtect™ range raises the standard for the building industry across the U.S. and Canada, bringing together precision-engineered, fully customizable concrete mixes designed1 to meet the most demanding performance requirements across North America.

“We are proud to introduce EVERtect™, our high-performance concrete range providing our customers with the confidence, reliability and innovation they need for every job,” said Jaime Hill, President, Amrize Building Materials. “With EVERtect™, we are redefining what builders and specifiers across North America can expect from high-performance concrete — delivering smarter solutions to accelerate projects and increase flexibility, underpinned by the consistent performance our customers know they can rely on.”

Amrize’s sales and technical teams across North America are now ready to support projects from planning to pour using this new range and are committed to continuously engineering new innovative mixes to meet customer needs. The advanced range of customizable mixes include:

ECOtect™ : a low carbon concrete delivering 100% performance with at least 30% lower carbon footprint compared to standard (Type 1/GU) concrete.

SUPERtect™ : a dynamic, high-performance concrete mix with high strength (8,000-14,500 psi, 55-99 MPa), superior durability and rigidity (min. 5,800 ksi, 40 GPa), making it ideal for demanding structural applications.

FLUIDtect™ : a proprietary, self-consolidating concrete mix that enables ease of placement, superior finish and efficient construction.

RAPIDtect™ : a high early-strength concrete designed to reach specified strength sooner, delivering rapid performance gains that improve on-site productivity and help projects stay on schedule.

MAXtect™ : combines an ultra-high performance cementitious matrix and high-strength fibers, providing maximum performance in mechanical properties, durability and aesthetics.

IMAGItect™ : a superior-performance decorative concrete supporting the boldest architectural projects for homeowners, architects, and landscapers. Highly durable and low-maintenance, it’s available in a range of vibrant colors, patterns and textures.

CONDUtect™ : specially designed to dissipate heat generated by buried cables supplying electrical power to data centers and other high-demand facilities.

TEMPtect™ : engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, extending construction season into winter and summer months, when conditions are challenging for concrete placement.

Amrize has been actively collaborating with leading startups across North America to bring cutting-edge technologies to the ready-mix market. As part of this continued innovation, NEXtect™— the next generation of high-performance concrete with the most novel technologies inside — will soon join the EVERtect™ range.

For over a century, Amrize’s high-performance concrete solutions have helped shape North American landmarks—from iconic sites like Boston University’s Computing and Data Sciences building and the Populus Hotel in Denver, to Toronto’s M3 Tower and the Daniels on Parliament, Eleven on the River in Minneapolis, and critical infrastructure such as Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans.