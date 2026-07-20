Amrize Aktie

Amrize für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226

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20.07.2026 16:06:31

Amrize To Acquire Texas-Based Rapid Redi-Mix For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Amrize Limited (AMRZ), a Swiss company for building materials, announced that it has agreed to acquire Rapid Redi-Mix LLC, a concrete-producing company in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

With a network of modern batch plants and a mixer fleet, Rapid Redi-Mix complements Amrize's aggregates operations and cement network in the region.

The acquisition is meant to strengthen Amrize's hold in the Texan market, adding to the recently announced production expansion of its Midlothian cement plant and the acquisition of PB Materials in West Texas.

Commenting about the acquisition, Jaime Hill, President of Amrize Building Materials, said, "We look forward to welcoming their 100 talented teammates to the Amrize family."

On the NYSE, the shares were trading 0.10 percent higher at $49.78.

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