Amrize Aktie
WKN DE: A414LY / ISIN: CH1430134226
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19.06.2026 16:30:03
Amrize to Modernize Montreal Area Cement Plant to be Most Advanced in Eastern Canada
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Amrize Ltd
/ Key word(s): Expansion
SAINT-CONSTANT, June 19, 2026– Amrize (NYSE: AMRZ) today broke ground on the modernization of its cement plant outside Montreal to be the most advanced and sustainable in Eastern Canada. As the largest investment in the Canadian cement industry over the last decade, the project will introduce state-of-the-art operational efficiency and enhanced sustainability, while expanding local manufacturing and production capacity.
Located in Saint-Constant, Quebec, the modernization will include:
From the Saint-Constant plant, Amrize plans to offer ‘Manufactured in Québec’ cement, guaranteeing production—from raw material and processing to final manufacturing—is carried out in Québec, supporting local jobs and communities.
The modernization comes as the Government of Canada and the Government of Québec announce plans to invest nearly $10 billion over the next decade to expand local infrastructure, public transportation, healthcare facilities and housing.
“Our investment in Québec will modernize our cement plant into the most advanced and sustainable plant in Eastern Canada,” said Jaime Hill, President, Amrize Building Materials. “As the Canadian and Québec governments invest to shape the future of the province, this modernization ensures that it is built with reliable, local and highly efficient cement. We are proud to support Québec’s jobs, economy, communities and infrastructure for decades to come.”
Measures to reduce GHG emissions are supported by the Government of Canada, through the Low-Carbon Economy Fund (LCEF), as well as by the Government of Quebec, under the ÉcoPerformance program and the Support Measure for the Decarbonization of the Industrial Sector (MADI), two initiatives stemming from the 2030 Green Economy Plan and funded by the Quebec Carbon Market.
"By helping Canadian cement companies adopt cleaner technologies, we are reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and strengthening a low-carbon economy,” says the Honourable Nathalie Provost, Secretary of State (Nature). “Today's announcement will support the modernization of the Amrize cement plant, sustain local jobs, and help build a greener future for Saint-Constant."
With a legacy of building Québec for over 70 years, Amrize has helped shape many of the province’s most important landmarks and infrastructure projects from the Robert-Bourassa Generating Station and the Montreal Metro Blue Line to the Samuel Champlain Bridge, the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, the Montreal Trudeau International Airport and the Place des Montréalaises.
1 The net carbon footprint is based on the Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) definitions. Gross will be improved by up to 26%
About Amrize
Mike Friedman
Media Relations: media@amrize.com
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Amrize Ltd
|Grafenauweg 8
|6300 Zug
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+1 773-676-4981
|E-mail:
|media@amrize.com
|Internet:
|www.amrize.com
|ISIN:
|CH1430134226
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2349426
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2349426 19.06.2026 CET/CEST
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