|
23.06.2022 13:34:22
Amryt Pharma Says European Commission Oks Filsuvez For Dystrophic And Junctional EB
(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) announced the European Commission (EC) approval of Filsuvez in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients 6 months and older.
EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which, until now, there has been no approved treatment in any market.
The centralized marketing authorization will be valid in all EU Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The authorization of Filsuvez in the EU provides a regulatory core dossier which may form the basis for future regulatory submissions in LATAM and the Middle East.
The EC approval of Filsuvez is supported by Phase 3 data from the EASE trial which was the largest ever global trial conducted in patients with EB, performed across 58 sites in 28 countries.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amryt Pharma PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Amryt Pharma PLC (spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amryt Pharma PLC (spons. ADRs)
|6,80
|2,26%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungsversuch auf niedrigem Niveau: ATX und DAX freundlich -- US-Börsen fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen im Freitagshandel zu. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich höher. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche von ihrer freundlichen Seite.