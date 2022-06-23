Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
23.06.2022 13:34:22

Amryt Pharma Says European Commission Oks Filsuvez For Dystrophic And Junctional EB

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) announced the European Commission (EC) approval of Filsuvez in the European Union (EU) for the treatment of partial thickness wounds associated with dystrophic and junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in patients 6 months and older.

EB is a rare and distressing genetic skin disorder affecting young children and adults for which, until now, there has been no approved treatment in any market.

The centralized marketing authorization will be valid in all EU Member States as well as in Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. The authorization of Filsuvez in the EU provides a regulatory core dossier which may form the basis for future regulatory submissions in LATAM and the Middle East.

The EC approval of Filsuvez is supported by Phase 3 data from the EASE trial which was the largest ever global trial conducted in patients with EB, performed across 58 sites in 28 countries.

