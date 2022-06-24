Amryt Pharma To Submit Formal Dispute Resolution Request For Oleogel-S10 NDA

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Amryt Pharma plc (AMYT) announced Friday that the company plans to submit a Formal Dispute Resolution Request (FDRR) for the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for Oleogel-S10 (Filsuvez), for the treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB).

EB is a rare, genetic skin disease characterized by extremely fragile skin that blisters and tears from minor friction or trauma and for which there are no approved treatment options in the US.

Amryt recently had a Type A meeting with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the issues raised in the Complete Response Letter (CRL) received in February 2022 relating to Amryt's NDA for Oleogel-S10.

Following this meeting, Amryt plans to proceed to the Formal Dispute Resolution pathway in the FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) by which NDA applicants can seek to resolve scientific and/or medical disputes that cannot be resolved at the division level.