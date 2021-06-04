ams OSRAM and Acuity Brands Reach an Agreement for Acuity Brands to Acquire the Digital Systems Business in North America

ams OSRAM announces the sale of the North America-Based Digital System (DS) business, which primarily manufactures lighting control systems, electronics and drivers, to long-time customer and partner Acuity Brands. A leading U.S. industrial technology company, Acuity Brands is acquiring the Digital Systems business in the US, Canada and Mexico, which currently have about 1100 employees.

ams OSRAM North America Digital Systems business develops and manufactures lighting components including drivers, LED light engines, electronic ballast and connected components and is one of the largest LED lighting driver companies in North America. LED drivers are a crucial component of every luminaire and enable smart and embedded technologies to make lighting and controls more available, reliable, and open for broader access. The acquisition of ams OSRAM’s LED drivers and team expands Acuity Brands capabilities and its advanced LED driver portfolio. Acuity Brands’ ownership will bring a strategic perspective and fit to the customers, employees and business overall.

Acuity Brands and DS have a long history of working together, spanning decades. This close relationship and mutual understanding of each other’s business is expected to enable a rapid integration. The company will take over the DS business in the USA, Canada and Mexico, including the production facility in Monterrey, Mexico. The transaction is expected to close during the summer of 2021. The parties have agreed not to disclose financial details.

About ams and OSRAM

The ams OSRAM Group, including the listed companies ams AG as parent company and OSRAM Licht AG, is a global leader in optical solutions. By adding intelligence to light and passion to innovation, we enrich people’s lives. This is what we mean by Sensing is Life.

With over 110 years of combined history, our core is defined by imagination, deep engineering expertise and the ability to provide global industrial capacity in sensor and light technologies. We create exciting innovations that enable our customers in the consumer, automotive, healthcare and industrial sectors maintain their competitive edge. We thereby drive innovation that meaningfully improves the quality of life in terms of health, safety and convenience, while reducing impact on the environment.

Our around 30,000 employees worldwide focus on innovation across sensing, illumination and visualization to make journeys safer, medical diagnosis more accurate and daily moments in communication a richer experience. Our work creates technology for breakthrough applications, which is reflected in over 15,000 patents granted and applied. Headquartered in Premstaetten/Graz (Austria) with a co-headquarter in Munich (Germany), the group achieved well over USD 5 billion combined revenues in 2020 (pro-forma).

ams AG is a listed company on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A18XM4). OSRAM Licht AG remains a listed company on the XETRA market in Germany (ISIN: DE000LED4000).

ams is a registered trademark of ams AG.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210604005160/en/