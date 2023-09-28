Ams OSRAM Announces Multi-element Financing Plan To Strengthen Its Balance Sheet

(RTTNews) - ams OSRAM (AUKUF.PK) said it plans to secure a total of 2.25 billion euros through the combination of a capital increase, new corporate bonds, and other financing instruments. The financing of around 1.9 billion euros will be in fall/winter 2023/24, including: a rights issue of 800 million euros; a new issuance of senior unsecured notes of around 800 million euros, and asset-level financings of around 300 million euros. An additional debt instruments of around 350 million euros will complete the package in 2024.

The company noted that the combination of rights issue, senior unsecured notes and other financial instruments, will cover all expected financing needs until 2025/26. The financing would result in a pro-forma group leverage as of second quarter 2023 ratio below 2x, defined as net debt / adjusted EBITDA. The company aims to achieve investment grade profile by 2026.

ams OSRAM said its third quarter profitability is projected to reach the upper end of the guided range of 5% - 8% adjusted EBIT. The company reconfirmed its third quarter guidance for revenues of 840 million euros to 940 million euros.