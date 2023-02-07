07.02.2023 07:31:59

Ams OSRAM Q4 Adj. Profit Declines; Revenues Down 4%

(RTTNews) - ams OSRAM (OSAGF.PK) reported fourth quarter adjusted EPS of 0.11 euros compared to 0.45 euros, prior year. Adjusted net result declined to 29 million euros from 119 million euros. Adjusted operating margin was 7.3% compared to 9.6%.

Net loss to shareholders was 147 million euros compared to profit of 168 million euros, last year. Loss per share was 0.56 euros compared to profit of 0.63 euros. Revenues were 1.18 billion euros, down 4% from last year.

ams OSRAM expects first quarter group revenues of 900 million euros-1.0 billion euros, or 910 million euros-1.01 billion euros excluding quarter-on-quarter disposal-related deconsolidation effects, and an adj. operating (EBIT) margin of 4-7%.

ams OSRAM expects to achieve its mid-term financial targets for 2024 within the lower half of the target ranges for revenues and adj. EBIT margin.

The company has decided to suspend its cash dividend policy for fiscal 2022 to focus on strengthening its business position in 2023.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

