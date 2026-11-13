Ams OSRAM Swings To Q3 Profit On A Disposal Gain, Guides Q4

(RTTNews) - ams-OSRAM AG (AMS.SW, AMS2.VI) on Friday reported a return to profit in the third quarter from last year's loss, helped by a one-time gain from the sale of its non-optical mixed-signal sensor business. Additionally, the firm provided guidance for the fourth quarter.

For the third quarter, the company recorded a net profit of 319 million euros or 2.97 per share, compared with a net loss of 28 million euros or 0.28 per share in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted net loss was 35 million euros or 0.36 per share, compared to profit of 27 million euros or 0.27 per share in the previous year quarter.

Revenue declined 3 percent to 829 million euros from 853 million euros a year earlier.

EBITDA surged to 503 million from 152 million euros, primarily reflecting a gain from the disposal of its non-optical sensor business.

Adjusted EBITDA fell to 135 million euros from 166 million euros in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA margin declined to 16.3 percent from 19.5 percent in the previous year quarter.

Looking ahead for the fourth quarter, ams OSRAM expects revenue of 750 million euros to 850 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is forecast at 16.0 percent, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

On the Swiss Stock Exchange, the shares closed trading 1.24 percent lower at 16.77 Swiss francs on Thursday.

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