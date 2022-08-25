|
25.08.2022 14:07:00
AMS Vault Provides Safe Alternative to Protect Children in Schools
GOFFSTOWN, N.H., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMS Vault is on a mission to help protect children, faculty, and community members against the unwarranted acts of violence that are taking place in schools across the country. Kristen Tschida, Founder of AMS Vault, started her company with one thing in mind – to help save innocent lives.
"I was a middle school teacher. I am a survivor of violent crime. I started AMS vault because I found a product being manufactured that can protect people at school and at home," said Tschida. "Because I have seen violence first-hand, it is my mission to create protected places for anyone who is vulnerable."
AMS Vault is part of a larger movement of strong women who are doing their part to build safe spaces for when tragedy strikes. By having these life-saving shelters in place, schools can also show their commitment to protecting innocent lives and proactively take a stand to help end the crisis we're currently facing.
"Having a safe space on school grounds is crucial and the time to act is now before anyone else is hurt," Tschida said.
To integrate the shelters into schools, they are customized to match the school décor and teachers can use them the same way they use regular wall space. Most units have a fully integrated white board mounted it and it will blend in with normal classroom surroundings. The unit can also be used to join two classrooms, which will provide protection for two rooms.
To offer even more support and assistance to community members and those who share similar experiences, AMS Vault pledges 30% of their profits to be put aside and earmarked for shelters for survivors of domestic violence.
To learn more about how you can protect children and individuals in your community, please visit www.amsvault.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ams-vault-provides-safe-alternative-to-protect-children-in-schools-301612154.html
SOURCE AMS Vault
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbankertreffen im Blick: Wall Street schließt höher -- ATX dreht zum Handelsende ins Minus -- DAX beendet Börsentag fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Die US-Börsen notierten am Donnerstag oberhalb der Nulllinie. In Wien schloss der ATX doch noch in Verlustzone ab. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging dagegen fester aus dem Handel. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag aufwärts.