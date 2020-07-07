Amsted Global Solutions Expands in Australia

CHICAGO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Global Solutions, a premier provider of large, highly complex castings, springs and components for robust industrial applications, is announcing that it has established a presence in Australia to serve the Australasian market.

"Adding a presence in Australia allows us to better serve our customers around the world, strengthening our global network that includes facilities on six continents, including manufacturing locations in the US, South Africa, Brazil and China," said Kevin Skibinski, Vice President of Amsted Global Solutions.

The expansion into the Australasian market, specifically its mining wear parts industry, is a natural progression for Amsted Global Solutions (AGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chicago-based Amsted Rail. AGS is a supplier for a variety of global heavy equipment companies who require premium quality, global reach and local access to technical support and expertise.

For nearly a century, Amsted Rail Company, Inc. has applied experience gained from developing rugged, high-quality cast products for freight cars and locomotives to other heavy-duty industrial applications. Their products have a proven record of unparalleled performance in the harshest environments under the most extreme operating conditions.

Amsted Global Solutions is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, trucking, automotive, mining, energy, construction and other industrial applications.

To learn more, please visit www.amstedglobal.com.

