Amsted Rail Receives Microsoft's Use-Case of the Year Recognition for Manufacturing

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Rail has received Microsoft's Use-Case of the Year recognition for Manufacturing. Amsted Rail earned this recognition for its successful use of HoloLens 2, Microsoft's mixed reality technology.

Microsoft's HoloLens 2 technology enabled us to get our customer's assembly up and running in a timely manner.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, one of Amsted Rail's customers was confronted with an issue that could not be resolved locally, therefore halting assembly. Under normal circumstances, a service engineer would travel to provide onsite customer service. With international borders shut down and health and safety concerns, Amsted Rail shipped a HoloLens 2 kit to its customer instead. Engineers, service technicians and other specialists from around the Amsted Rail globe collaborated and remotely guided their customer, ultimately solving the complex problem in a timely manner.

"Our customer was able to learn and interact with information in a completely new way, all while working outside in the snow from a mobile hotspot," said Mike McDonnell, chief innovation officer, Amsted Rail. "We are proud to receive this recognition. The use of Microsoft's HoloLens 2 technology enabled us to get our customer's assembly up and running in a timely manner while reducing travel expenses and health and safety risks of our employees and customers," added Mike.

The Microsoft HoloLens Use-Case of the Year Awards program celebrates how HoloLens is being used to transform business and industry. Winning partners were recognized during the recent North American HoloLens Industry Summit.

About Amsted Rail

Amsted Rail is the world's leading provider of undercarriage and end-of-car railcar components for the freight and passenger rail markets, with manufacturing facilities spanning six continents. Through their state-of-the-art manufacturing processes, Amsted Rail is redefining industry standards for innovation and technology. For more information, visit www.amstedrail.com.

