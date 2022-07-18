Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 18:20:00

Amsted Seals® introduces next-generation wheel seal to the commercial vehicle aftermarket

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amsted Seals®, a global leader in wheel-end and sealing solutions, has launched the Endurance™ Series wheel seals for commercial vehicles.

Introducing the Endurance Series wheel seal from Amsted Seals. Featuring a unique rubber bumper design, the Endurance Series provides superior service life in the harshest operating conditions.

The seals feature a unique rubber bumper design, providing superior service life in the harshest operating conditions. The hand-installable seal is compatible with all standard axle lubes for easy, error-free installation. Plus, the seal comes with a 1-year, unlimited mile warranty.

"We're excited to bring such a high quality seal to the aftermarket," said Bill Hayen, Director of Sales for Amsted Seals. "When compared with other seals in the market in hot life benchmark testing, the Endurance has been shown to last up to 4 times longer."

Other seal features and benefits include:

  • "Tool-free" installation
  • Unitized with retention feature and unique rubber bumper design
  • Best-in-class service life, up to 1700+ hours
  • 220°F maximum operating temperature
  • Customized NBR material
  • Cold resistant at -40°
  • Air side is fully overmolded to prevent corrosion
  • Superior contamination exclusion with five barriers
  • Lip optimized for minimal friction and temperature
  • Compatibility with all standard axle lubes

Amsted Seals is a part of Amsted Industries, a diversified, global manufacturer of industrial components with a long heritage of cutting-edge manufacturing and continuous product innovation. The Amsted companies are leaders in providing solutions for rail, commercial vehicle, automotive, construction and industrial applications.

To learn more, please visit www.amstedseals.com.

Media Contact:
Katherine Bouvier
kbouvier@amstedrail.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amsted-seals-introduces-next-generation-wheel-seal-to-the-commercial-vehicle-aftermarket-301588317.html

SOURCE Amsted Seals

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ereignisreiche Woche mit überwiegend starkem Auftakt: Dow verliert zum Handelsschluss -- ATX und DAX schließen mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich freundlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten den Montagshandel oberhalb der Nulllinie beenden. Die US-Märkte konnten sich am Montag nicht weiter erholen. Die asiatischen Börsen starteten höher in die neue Woche.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen