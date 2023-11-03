|
03.11.2023 20:21:00
AMSURG Positioned for Growth as an Independent Company
The organization exits the financial restructuring process poised for growth and focused on the future.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AMSURG, a leader in ambulatory surgery center services, announced today its successful emergence from its restructuring process. AMSURG emerges under new ownership as a separate and independent entity from Envision Healthcare. This marks a new chapter in AMSURG's history, focused on growth, innovation and delivering high-quality patient care across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties—from gastroenterology to ophthalmology and orthopedics.
This transition provides AMSURG with unique opportunities to elevate its operations, build on recent successes, and enhance its strategic focus. As a result of its successful emergence from its restructuring process, current AMSURG President Jeff Snodgrass will now serve as AMSURG President and CEO.
"Today begins an exciting new era for our organization," said Snodgrass. "AMSURG is at a critical point in our history with a bright path ahead of us for growth and innovation in the ambulatory surgery space. We are looking forward to expanding our footprint, investing in our infrastructure and our teams, and enhancing value for our centers and patients."
AMSURG will focus on 4 key objectives for its future growth and development:
"I am incredibly proud of the team here at AMSURG for their hard work and dedication to our centers, our partners and our patients," added Snodgrass. "This process has required an unmatched level of teamwork and thoughtfulness—thank you to all who played a part. I am also grateful to the physician partners and staff in our centers for their unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality patient care."
About AMSURG
AMSURG is an independent leader in ambulatory surgery center services, operating a network of more than 250 surgery centers nationwide. In partnership with physicians and health systems, the organization delivers high-quality care for patients across a diverse spectrum of medical specialties, including gastroenterology, ophthalmology and orthopedics. With a focus on strategic growth and innovation, AMSURG is committed to transforming the future of ambulatory surgery center care and services. To learn more about AMSURG, visit www.amsurg.com.
