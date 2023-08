AMTD Digital Adds 7% On Decision To Buy Back Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of financial technology firm AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) are rising more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company announced its decision to buy back shares of up to $30 million.

The company plans to repurchase shares through December 23.

HKD, currently at $5.35, has traded in the range of $4.80 - $385.00 in the last 1 year.