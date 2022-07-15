AMTD IDEA Group Announces IPO Of 16 Mln Shares Of AMTD Digital At $7.80/ADS

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), a platform for financial services and digital solutions, said on Friday that its arm AMTD Digital Inc. has successfully priced its initial public offering of 16 million American depositary shares at $7.80 per ADS. Every five ADSs represent two Class A ordinary shares of AMTD Digital, the company said in a statement.

The IPO of AMTD Digital represents the second unicorn under its parent company AMTD Group to be successfully listed on NYSE.

The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the NYSE on July 15, under the ticker symbol "HKD", with a projected closure of IPO on or about July 19.

In addition, AMTD Digital has also granted the underwriters a greenshoe option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to buy up to a total of 2.4 million additional ADSs at the public offering price.