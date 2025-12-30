AMTD IDEA Group Profit Rises In H1 2025, Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD), Tuesday announced financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

For the first half of fiscal year 2025, the company reported profit of $68.8 million, up 63.7 percent from last year's $42.03 million, mainly due to the additional contribution recognized from the company's hospitality businesses and the gain on its investment portfolio.

On a per-share basis, earnings for shareholders of Class A and Class B shares amounted to $8.25 compared to $10.22 in the prior year.

Revenue increased to $89.04 million from $35.9 million in the previous year, primarily due to increased income from hotel operations, hospitality and VIP services, as well as net fair value changes on financial assets at fair value.

In the pre-market hours, AMTD is trading at $1.03, up 6.71 percent on the New York Stock Exchange-Nasdaq.