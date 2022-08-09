Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.08.2022 22:02:00

AMTP Welcomes CHIPS Act Funding; Says More Needs to Be Done

The following statement from Brewer Science Executive Vice President and AMTP Executive Director Dan Brewer in response to the final adoption of CHIPS Act funding signed earlier today by President Biden to help boost the U.S.-based semiconductor supply chain.

ROLLA, Mo, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "AMTP welcomes bipartisan adoption of CHIPS Act funding and its related provisions to secure and bolster domestic semiconductor production here in the United States. It is important to note, however, that more needs to be done to ensure our economic and national security, which is increasingly dependent upon such essential microelectronic components.

American Materials Technology Partnership

"In addition to spurring the domestic manufacture of these critical components, we believe Congress must also find additional ways to recognize and support the materials and supply chains necessary for any such expanded manufacturing capacity.

"Congress and the Biden Administration also need to re-examine the pending expiration of federal tax provisions designed to support science and technology research and development. At a time when our microelectronic supply chains and essential components are at risk, it would be an overall step backward to allow such incentives to lapse."

americanmaterialstechpartnership.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtp-welcomes-chips-act-funding-says-more-needs-to-be-done-301602915.html

SOURCE Brewer Science

