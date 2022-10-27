27.10.2022 16:38:00

Amtrak Board of Directors to Meet in St. Louis

Public meeting with live streaming available on Dec. 1

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amtrak Board of Directors will hold a public meeting on Dec. 1, 2022, at the historic Union Station Hotel in St. Louis, with options to attend in-person or virtually. The board includes presidential appointees confirmed by the Senate and Amtrak Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gardner.

The meeting will review fiscal year 2022 and provide an overview of Amtrak's strategic priorities and annual operating plan for fiscal year 2023.

Amtrak has a website to register public participation for the meeting, either in-person or virtually. Participation will be limited. The registration deadline is Nov. 23, and advance registration is required for participation.

WHO:

Amtrak Board of Directors



WHAT:

Public Meeting 



WHEN:

10:00-11:30 a.m. CT; Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022



WHERE:

St. Louis Union Station Hotel; 1820 Market St.; St. Louis, Mo., 63103



RSVP

Register at this website by Nov. 23, 2022

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-board-of-directors-to-meet-in-st-louis-301661413.html

SOURCE Amtrak

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt seine Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen