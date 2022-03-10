Amtrak Recognizes CP as Best Performing Host Railroad

CEOs meet in Chicago for a brief ceremony

CHICAGO, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Amtrak President and CEO Stephen J. Gardner this week congratulated Canadian Pacific (CP) for earning an industry-leading "A" grade for the sixth consecutive year on the annual Amtrak Host Railroad Report Card, which ranks freight railroads for keeping Amtrak trains on-time. Gardner presented the host railroad award to CP President and CEO Keith Creel at Amtrak Chicago Union Station.

"We're proud of the Amtrak-CP partnership and we applaud you and your team's continued commitment to providing outstanding service to our passengers. Congratulations on six years straight as Amtrak's best performing host railroad," Gardner said.

"CP is honored to receive this recognition of the success we have achieved as a host railroad providing industry-leading service to Amtrak on our lines," Creel said.

In January, Amtrak and CP announced an agreement committing to maintaining CP's industry-leading role as a host railroad and to cooperating with Amtrak to implement its long-term strategic vision to bring new and expanded intercity passenger rail service to the Midwestern and Southern U.S.

"Given CP's consistent record as an Amtrak host, we are supporting CP's proposal to expand its network in a merger with Kansas City Southern," Gardner added.

"CP is pleased to continue to support Amtrak and its infrastructure projects to provide capacity needed to accommodate additional service and thankful to Amtrak for its support of our historic combination with Kansas City Southern," said Creel.

In addition to its strong dispatching performance from its Minneapolis-based rail traffic control center, CP was the first Amtrak host to certify schedules to measure on-time status at each Amtrak station.

About Amtrak®

For 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and transformed transportation by modernizing train travel and building for the future. Amtrak will continue to play an important role in the national transportation network for the next 50 years and beyond by operating a safe, environmentally efficient and fiscally responsible business by providing travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit www.cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR.

