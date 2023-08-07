|
07.08.2023 21:23:00
Amtrak Requests Public Feedback on Accessibility of Long Distance Trains
Public meetingwith live streaming available on Aug. 30
WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak is committed to procuring a modern fleet to operate on its Long Distance route network that will improve the rider experience for customers with mobility disabilities. Public feedback on the future of accessible train travel is requested and Amtrak has made available options to provide comment online and to attend a public meeting in-person or virtually.
Amtrak has a website where the public can submit feedback and/or register to participate, either in-person or virtually. Details are below.
WHO: Amtrak officials
WHAT: Public Meeting
WHEN: 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. ET; Wednesday, Aug. 30
WHERE: Hyatt Regency Washington on Capitol Hill, 400 New Jersey Ave.; Washington, DC, 20001
RSVP: Register for in-person attendance at the website by Aug. 25, 2023. Virtual attendance registration is available at the website until Aug. 30, 2023.
About Amtrak®
For more than 50 years, Amtrak has connected America and modernized train travel. Offering a safe, environmentally efficient way to reach more than 500 destinations across 46 states and parts of Canada, Amtrak provides travelers with an experience that sets a new standard. Book travel, check train status, access your eTicket and more through the Amtrak app. Learn more at Amtrak.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amtrak-requests-public-feedback-on-accessibility-of-long-distance-trains-301894951.html
SOURCE Amtrak
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX geht fester aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen ohne gemeinsame Tendenz
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Montag freundlich. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Montag auf grünem Terrain. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenbeginn uneins.