Amundi Annual General Meeting 2023

Paris, 12 May 2023

Amundi Annual General Meeting

Vote of all resolutions with an average approval rate of 97.95%

"Say on Climate”: progress report at the end of 2022

Dividend set at €4.10 per share

Annual General Meeting and dividend

Amundi’s Annual General Meeting was held on Friday 12 May 2023.

With a quorum of 90.90%, the Meeting approved all the resolutions submitted by the Board of Directors, with an average approval rate of 97.95%. The detailed results of the votes of the Annual General Meeting are available on the website https://about.amundi.com/.

As announced on 8 February 2023, Amundi’s financial strength allows it to pursue its dividend policy and to propose a cash dividend of €4.10 per share, unchanged from the dividend paid in respect of the fiscal year 2021. This dividend corresponds to a payout ratio of 75% of net income Group share1, and a yield of 6.8%2.

The ex-dividend date is set at 22 May 2023 and the dividend will be paid on 24 May 2023.

"Say on Climate”: progress report at the end of 2022

At its 2022 Annual General Meeting, Amundi submitted its climate strategy to the shareholders’ advisory vote, a resolution which received 97.7% of votes in favour.

In line with best practice of reporting progress on an annual basis concerning the climate strategy implementation, Amundi presented an ex-post "Say on Climate" resolution at today's Annual General Meeting, detailing progress made during the 2022 financial year. This resolution was voted by 98.26% of shareholders.

All commitments are on track for completion by 2025.

The table detailing the progress made for each item is provided from page 28 to 30 in the Notice of Meeting document, available on the website https://about.amundi.com/general-meetings.

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players3, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets4.

With its six international investment hubs5, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

1 The dividend payout ratio is calculated on the basis of adjusted net income attributable to equity holders of the parent (€1,074m), excluding Lyxor integration costs (-€46m after tax)

2 Compared with 11 May 2023 closing price

3 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2021

4 Amundi data as at 31/03/2023

5 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo





