Amundi: Ordinary and Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, 12th May 2023



Arrangements for making preparatory documents

available and consultation

Paris, Friday 21st April 2023

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Amundi will be held at 10 a.m. CET (+1) on Friday, 12th May 2023 at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 PARIS.

The notice of meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires (BALO, French gazette for compulsory legal announcements) of 7th April 2023 and may be accessed on the company’s website (https://about.amundi.com/general-meetings). The convening notice will be published in the BALO of 26th April 2023 and will also be made available on the company’s website.

The documents and information relating to the general meeting, including those listed in article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code, are included in the notice of meeting and in the company’s Universal Registration Document 2022, also available on the company’s website (https://about.amundi.com/general-meetings)

Other documents and information relating to the general meeting will be kept available to shareholders in accordance with the applicable regulatory provisions at the company’s head office at 91-93, boulevard Pasteur, 75015 Paris.

For more information, please contact the Financial Communication department at investor.relations@amundi.com

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients - retail, institutional and corporate - a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets. This offering is enhanced with IT tools and services to cover the entire savings value chain. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages more than €1.9 trillion of assets2.

With its six international investment hubs3, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.

Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 5,400 employees in 35 countries.

Amundi, a trusted partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com

Press contact:

Natacha Andermahr

Tel. +33 1 76 37 86 05

natacha.andermahr@amundi.com

Investor contacts:

Cyril Meilland, CFA

Tel. +33 1 76 32 62 67

cyril.meilland@amundi.com

Thomas Lapeyre

Tel. +33 1 76 33 70 54

thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

1 Source: IPE "Top 500 Asset Managers” published in June 2022, based on assets under management as at 31/12/2021

2 Amundi data as at 31/12/2022

3 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo

