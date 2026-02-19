credit agricole asset management group caam group Aktie

credit agricole asset management group caam group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A143DP / ISIN: FR0004125920

19.02.2026 07:49:48

Amundi Secures ICG Board Approval; Plans Stake Increase To 9.9%

(RTTNews) - Amundi S.A. (AMUN.PA, AMDUF), a French asset management company and investment firm, said on Thursday that it has obtained regulatory approval to appoint a director to ICG's board and will consolidate its stake using the equity method from March 31.

Amundi's Group Chief Investment Officer, Vincent Mortier will join ICG as a Non-Executive Director and serve on the Board Nomination and Governance Committee.

Amundi currently holds a 4.64% stake in ICG and plans to increase its economic interest to 9.9% through the issuance of non-voting shares.

On Wednesday, Amundi closed trading 1.37% higher at EUR 77.95 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

