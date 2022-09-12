Amwins Connect Expands Group Benefits Sales and Support into Florida

Amwins Connect offers full suite of benefit services to brokers in Florida providing resources to agencies of all sizes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amwins Connect, a national general agency delivering a wide variety of health and ancillary insurance solutions to benefits brokers and their clients, recently announced their expansion into the Florida market. Offering their full suite of services, Amwins Connect provides dedicated, knowledgeable support assisting broker partners with sales, renewals, administrative help, and post-sales servicing, while promoting a distinct value proposition to help brokers manage and grow their business.

The Florida webpage and Amwins Connect map are now live. The local Florida sales team invites brokers to visit the site and schedule a meeting to learn more about the available products and services. Moving forward, the Amwins Connect Marketing and Business Development teams will continue to develop best-in-class tools and services for brokers in the coming months. Initial partners include Florida Blue, Aetna, Ameritas, Guardian, MetLife, Principal, Unum, Morgan White Group, Heartland, Mineral, PrimePay, Sterling and ACA Compliance Solutions Services.

"At Amwins Connect, our mission is to seamlessly connect every point of the benefits journey for brokers, carriers and their clients through continued innovation and extraordinary service from passionate people," said Becky Patel, chief executive officer of Amwins Connect. "Our in-depth knowledge, consultative approach and industry relationships enable us to support and empower the brokerage community to deliver the very best for their clients. We will continue to provide the trusted service our brokers expect, empowering them to deliver benefits solutions in Florida while building programs around their needs."

Amwins Connect is a dynamic sales, marketing, and service organization dedicated to the success of health insurance brokers, providers and partners throughout the U.S. Amwins Connect provides expansive access to markets by partnering with more than 150 carriers across ten states.

About Amwins Group, Inc.

Amwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefit products, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates more than 155 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $26.4 billion annually. To learn more, visit amwins.com .

