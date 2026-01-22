Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Aktie

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3DCEY / ISIN: US03237H1014

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.01.2026 09:31:48

Amylyx Pharma Hits New High - Delivers Over 160% Gain In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMLX) touched a new 52-week high of $17.20 yesterday, and that represents a gain of over 50% in less than a month.

This clinical-stage company is currently focused on developing four investigational therapies across several neurodegenerative and endocrine diseases - Avexitide as a treatment for post-bariatric hypoglycemia (PBH) and congenital hyperinsulinism; AMX0035 for Wolfram syndrome; AMX0114 for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS); and AMX0318 for PBH and other rare diseases.

-- Avexitide, the most advanced drug candidate in the pipeline, is under a double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 3 clinical trial in participants with PBH following Roux-en-Y gastric bypass (RYGB) surgery. The study, dubbed LUCIDITY, designed to enrol 75 participants, is expected to complete enrolment this quarter, with topline data anticipated in Q3 2026.

Next up is AMX0035, which, in a phase 2 trial in Wolfram syndrome, dubbed HELIOS, demonstrated improvement or stabilization across measures of glycemic control, visual acuity, and overall symptom burden.

Wolfram syndrome is a rare, progressive neurodegenerative disorder that progressively impacts multiple organs and systems. It is characterized by childhood-onset diabetes mellitus, optic nerve atrophy, and neurodegeneration. About 3,000 people are living in the U.S. with Wolfram syndrome, and there are currently no approved treatment options.

Pending alignment with the FDA, the company plans to initiate a focused, pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of AMX0035 in Wolfram syndrome in the second half of 2026.

AMX0114, being developed for the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is under a phase 1 trial, dubbed LUMINA. The safety and tolerability data from participants enrolled in cohort 1, reported last month, demonstrated that AMX0114 was generally well-tolerated, with no treatment-related serious adverse events. The biomarker data from the first cohort of LUMINA participants are expected in the first half of 2026.

AMX0318, identified through a research collaboration with Gubra A/S, is expected to advance into investigational new drug (IND) enabling studies later this year, with an IND targeted for 2027, pending successful completion of IND-enabling studies.

Cash Position

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $344.0 million.

We alerted readers to AMLX on June 25, 2025, when it was at $6.41. Had you invested in AMLX then, you would have made a gain of 168% now in just 7 months.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs 16,23 -4,08% Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX schließt nach Rekordhoch weit im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel fester -- Wall Street schlussendlich freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Donnerstag zu. An der Wall Street ging es nach oben. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen