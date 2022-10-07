Amylyx Pharma Prices Public Offering Of 6.69 Mln Shares At $32.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that it has priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 6.69 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $32.00 per share.

Amylyx has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.00 million shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

The company expects gross proceeds from the offering to be $214.2 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses and excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares.

The offering is expected to close on or about October 11, 2022.