Amynta Appoints Wayne Connelly President of Specialty Equipment Insurance Services in Canada

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group, a leading insurance services provider of property & casualty and warranty protection products and services, announced that Wayne Connelly has been named President of Amynta Specialty Equipment Insurance Services (SEIS) in Canada. SEIS provides insurance and protection products for heavy equipment serving the agricultural and construction markets. Connelly will be responsible for leading the business in Canada, focused on driving growth across the Canadian market through expanded product offerings and delivering a superior customer experience. Connelly will be based in Calgary, Alberta.

"We are excited to welcome Wayne to SEIS. Wayne is a highly respected leader in the Canadian insurance market and brings tremendous depth and experience that will be invaluable as we expand our offerings and develop new opportunities in Canada. Wayne will help drive innovation and long-term success as we continue to strengthen and invest in the growth of our Canadian business," said Dave Kocourek, President of Amynta Specialty Equipment Insurance Services.

"SEIS has a strong franchise in the agriculture and construction equipment market, with significant opportunities to expand in the Canadian market. I am looking forward to working with the entire SEIS team to accelerate the growth of the Canadian business," said Wayne Connelly.

Connelly brings over 25 years of insurance industry experience, bringing unique expertise and relationships in serving the agricultural market. Connelly joins Amynta from ONE Insurance Group in Manitoba, Canada, where he served as President & CEO. Prior to that, Connelly served as President and held various leadership roles at Federated Insurance of Canada, a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $3.5 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk Services. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

