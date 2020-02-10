Amynta's PDP Group Offers New Hail Program for Dealerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amynta Group announced PDP Group, Inc., its managing general agency focused on providing specialized insurance services and title administration solutions to auto dealerships, lenders and manufacturers, has partnered with Hailsure Underwriting Managers, LLC to provide a parametric hail insurance program for the auto dealer marketplace. Hailsure Underwriting Managers specialize in providing alternative market solutions utilizing parametric insurance.

Richard Duer, Managing Member of Hailsure, helped to develop the first parametric hail program in 2019 for auto dealers located in the state of Colorado. Starting in 2020, the parametric hail program will partner with five of the leading global insurance carriers expanding coverage capacity to all hail prone states. PDP joins Hailsure as the exclusive broker in the distribution of this program.

"We are excited to partner with Hailsure. The current market for dealer open lot physical damage insurance remains very challenging, as rates and wind / hail aggregate deductible structures continue to increase. This product will provide dealers with an opportunity to improve claims experience and help manage their overall insurance costs," said Chuck Verschoore, Vice President of PDP.

PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

Provides indemnification for economic damage resulting from an eligible hail event in the following states: Illinois , Indiana Iowa, Missouri , South Dakota , Wyoming , Oklahoma , Minnesota , Texas , Eastern Colorado , Arkansas , Kansas and Nebraska

Integrates two independent data providers, a critical safeguard in parametric insurance

Recovery amount determined by hail size

No adjustor involved in the claim process

Maximum amount of loss is subject to the limit(s) shown on the policy

Loss payment issued within 15 days of receipt of the proof of loss statement

Please contact Chuck Verschoore at PDP Group with any questions or interest (410) 802-9040.

About Amynta

Amynta Group is a premier insurance services company with more than $2.0 billion in managed premium and 2,000 associates across North America, Europe, and Australia. An independent, customer-centered and underwriting-focused company, Amynta serves leading carriers, wholesalers, retail agencies, auto dealers, OEMs, and consumer product retailers with innovative insurance and warranty protection solutions. Amynta operates through three segments: Managing General Agencies; Warranty, including automotive, consumer and specialty equipment; and Specialty Risk. For more information, please visit amyntagroup.com.

About Hailsure

Hailsure administers specialty insurance coverage based on specified parameters most commonly related to weather risks. Hailsure's parametric programs are designed to provide stand-alone coverage or to supplement more traditional insurance coverage where gaps in coverage may exist. Hailsure currently administers industry-specific programs for auto dealers, crop insurance, municipal and public sector coverage. For more information, please visit hailsure.com.

