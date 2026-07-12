Real Estate Aktie
WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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12.07.2026 23:38:38
An Adaptive Biotechnologies Insider Sold $8.5 Million in Stock After an 85% Run
Harlan S. Robins, the chief scientific officer of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT), sold 386,240 shares of common stock at $22.01 per share on July 2, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Adaptive Biotechnologies is a commercial-stage biotechnology company investing heavily in research and development, as evidenced by its TTM net loss of $49.7 million. The company's competitive advantage lies in its proprietary immunosequencing platform, which provides unparalleled insights into immune system composition and function, positioning it as a critical infrastructure provider for the emerging field of immune medicine and personalized therapeutics.Robins, the brother of CEO Chad Robins, let go of more than 386,000 shares under a plan he set in March, and while that's a solid chunk, he still holds more than a million shares worth around $21.6 million. Of course, a founding family's selling is worth tracking as a pattern, but a preset sale that leaves this much on the table reads more as diversification.Meanwhile, Adaptive’s business is finally turning the corner. Adaptive has pivoted hard toward its MRD diagnostics engine, where its clonoSEQ cancer test helpd drive first-quarter revenue up 35% to $70.9 million and volume up 41%. The net loss narrowed to $20 million, and management raised full-year MRD guidance to $260 million to $270 million. Management credited stronger-than-expected clinical volume for the bump. Ultimately, this seems like a real growth story with a widening path to profitability. Unless family selling really accelerates, it doesn’t seem like this type of transaction should warrant too much attention.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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