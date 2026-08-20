Agent Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ8C / ISIN: JP3160480004
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20.08.2026 11:00:00
An AI Agent Token Once Worth $2.4 Billion Is Now Worth Almost Nothing. This Is What You Need to Know About Investing in AI Cryptos.
On Aug. 4, the founder of an artificial intelligence (AI) agent crypto project once valued at $2.4 billion told his own investors to sell it, and declared the token dead. Its original token is now down more than 99.9% from its peak. The project, ai16z, named after the popular abbreviation for the venture capital (VC) fund Andreessen Horowitz, later renamed itself ELIZAOS after an early chatbot that launched on Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) in October 2024.Its headline feature was an AI agent that held its own wallet and acted without a person approving each move. The agent was supposed to run a venture fund, with coinholders as partners who would be given some of the upside in return for their investment. Other AI agent tokens with similar feature sets launched right after it, and more are bound to come. Here's how to approach the segment if you're thinking about investing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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|Agent Inc. Registered Shs
|650,00
|0,00%
|TOKEN CORP
|13 430,00
|1,28%
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