WKN DE: A1J58B / ISIN: KYG037AX1015

12.01.2026 13:30:04

An Ambarella Insider Just Sold 7,728 Shares. Here’s What Investors Should Know

On Jan. 5, Ju Chi-Hong, a senior vice president at Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), executed an open-market sale of 7,728 shares of the company, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($75.58).Ambarella, Inc. is a technology company specializing in semiconductors for video and AI processing, with a focus on high-performance, low-power system-on-chip designs. The company leverages its expertise in image processing and deep neural network algorithms to address demanding applications in automotive, security, and consumer electronics. Its integrated solutions and broad customer base position Ambarella to compete in rapidly evolving markets driven by video analytics and artificial intelligence.
