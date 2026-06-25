Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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25.06.2026 17:18:00
An Analyst Just Declared Eli Lilly the "Clear Winner" of an American Diabetes Association Conference Focused on Weight-Loss Drugs. Novo's Chief Scientist Disagrees. Who's Right?
In the eyes of Wall Street, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) continues to cement its lead over the competition in the field of weight-loss and diabetes drugs. After revealing a pair of positive developments coinciding with the American Diabetes Association's annual Scientific Sessions meeting this month, RBC analyst Trung Huynh declared the drugmaker the "clear winner" of the event.Yet while a glance at that statement may suggest that Eli Lilly competitors, most notably Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO), were clear "losers" at the event, you may want to check first with Martin Holst Lange, Novo's chief science officer.Lange's remarks at the conference suggest that while Eli Lilly may have won the latest battles, the GLP-1 wars are far from finished. Let's take a closer look at the implications for both of these GLP-1 stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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