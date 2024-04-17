|
17.04.2024 10:25:00
An Analyst Who Predicted the 2008 Recession Just Issued a Warning. 1 Great Stock to Buy Now If He's Right
Earlier this month in an interview with CNBC, financial analyst Gary Shilling warned that there could be a "delayed" recession. He noted that he is seeing some traditional and reliable forerunners to a recession, including the current inverted yield curve and small businesses cutting back on spending and employment. He added that on average, a recession starts within two years after the Federal Reserve starts to raise rates. The Fed started raising rates in March 2022, so it has been just over two years. Shilling was one of the analysts back in 2007-08 warning investors about the housing bubble that was developing. It led to the Great Recession of 2008-09 which had a long-term adverse effect on the economy. In other words, he has some street cred when it comes to macroeconomic predictions. A recession is typically bad for the stock market, and investors are always looking for ways to cope when such downturns hit. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) has proven to be a strong performer during these periods. Here's why it's a stock to consider in light of Shilling's comments.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
