An Apparent Plastic Surgery Miracle Highlights the Importance of Managing Expectations, says Dr. J Plastic Surgery

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A January 22article on Asia One reports on the remarkable case of Xiaofeng, a 15-year-old girl living in China'sLiaoning province afflicted with a rare disease associated with premature aging of the skin. The article reports that the girl had the appearance of a woman in her sixties or older. With the help of publicity and fundraising efforts, Xiaofeng had a number of facial rejuvenation and reconstructive procedures. Widely publicized before-and-after photos now show an attractive young teen much like many other girls her age next to what appears to be a haggard older woman. Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Payam Jarrah-Nejad, M.D., F.I.C.S., F.A.C.S., aka Dr. J, says that plastic surgery has made unimaginable strides since its rise in the 20th century and that truly dramatic results are possible. Nevertheless, cautions the surgeon, realistic expectations are still essential.

Dr. J says that the wildly unusual case of Xiaofeng should not give anyone the idea that similar outcomes would be possible with individuals who are actually in their sixties. In many cases, facial rejuvenation patients can expect to shave several years off their appearance or to achieve an attractive ageless look, but Dr. J cautions that they should not expect to be carded whenever they purchasing wine or see an R-rated movie. On the other hand, notes Dr. J, most well-adjusted middle-aged people would not want to look like a teenager even if it were possible.

Studies have shown that one key predictor of the level of satisfaction with a procedure is the patient should have accurate expectations about what to expect in its aftermath. Dr. J notes that he always takes time to fully educate his patients about what to expect during the recovery period and when the healing process is complete. He believes that his approachable and friendly demeanor, as well as outstanding outcomes, has played a role in his consistent five-star ratings from patients on social platforms like Yelp and RealSelf.

The case of Xiaofeng brings up another important point, says Dr. J. The young girl expressed a desire not so much to look beautiful but to simply stop attracting attention for her unusual appearance. Dr. J says that for many patients dealing with vastly more common issues, such as unusually protuberant ears or very large breasts, plastic surgery is not necessarily about looking fabulous but being able to go through life without being defined by a single aspect of their appearance. In that, respect, says Dr. J, plastic surgery can not only give people greater confidence in their appearance but also greater freedom to be themselves.

