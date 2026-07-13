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WKN DE: A0ES5S / ISIN: AU000000RNC6
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14.07.2026 01:09:17
An Arcus Insider Sold 68,569 Shares but Kept 1.2 Million After a 200% Run
Juan C. Jaen, the president of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), reported a sale of 68,569 shares on July 9, 2026 and July 10, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.Arcus Biosciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a market capitalization of $3 billion. The company's strategic focus centers on advancing differentiated oncology therapeutics through clinical development, positioning itself to compete in the large and growing immuno-oncology market. Arcus has demonstrated significant investor confidence, with share price appreciation of 200% over the past year, reflecting market optimism regarding its clinical pipeline and potential for value creation upon successful trial outcomes.Jaen sold through a trust under a preset 10b5-1 plan, and he's still a major holder with roughly 1.2 million shares across direct and indirect accounts, plus unvested restricted stock and options. When a company president sells a slice this way while keeping the bulk of his exposure, the tax-and-liquidity explanation is almost always the right one, especially after the stock tripled off its lows. And though shares still haven’t quite reached 2021 highs of close to $50, they’ve certainly rallied this past year.The more important context is that Arcus has reshaped itself. In April, the company scrapped its Phase 3 lung cancer program after the domvanalimab-based STAR-121 trial failed a futility check, and it is now pouring resources into casdatifan, its HIF-2a kidney cancer drug, which posted 15.1 months of median progression-free survival in late-line disease. Management calls casdatifan a potential first- and best-in-class therapy, with a pivotal enrollment milestone and a new first-line trial both due by year-end. For long-term investors, this is what matters more than a trust sale. With about $876 million in cash funding operations into late 2028, this is now a concentrated bet on casdatifan's Phase 3 readouts.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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