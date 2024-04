An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Game Changer Could Be Coming: Here Are 3 Top Stocks to Buy

Researchers at Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google DeepMind identified six levels of artificial intelligence (AI). All six levels have been achieved with "narrow" AI, which addresses only well-defined tasks.The highest level of narrow AI is superhuman ability. Google's AlphaFold has already demonstrated superhuman skills in predicting 3D models of protein structures. Its AlphaGo has beaten the best human players at the complex game of Go. Development is underway for technology that goes beyond narrow AI. And it could be the biggest AI game changer of all.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel