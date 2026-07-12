Minerals Corporation Aktie
WKN: 541856 / ISIN: AU000000MSC6
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13.07.2026 01:17:25
An Aura Minerals Insider Sold Shares as Revenue Jumped 136%
Rosa Luvizotto Glauber, the chief operating officer of Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO), sold 19,010 shares of common stock on July 2, 2026, according to a recent SEC Form 4 filing.Aura Minerals Inc. operates as a mid-cap precious metals producer with a market capitalization of $5.5 billion and a geographically diversified asset base across the Americas. The company demonstrates operational profitability with TTM net income of $89.1 million, reflecting a net margin of approximately 8.1% on its revenue base. Its competitive positioning is anchored in a multi-asset portfolio that provides geographic diversification and operational leverage to commodity price fluctuations in gold and copper markets.Glauber scheduled the trade back in March under a 10b5-1 plan, and she still holds 390,628 shares afterward, so a sale this size against that stake is the kind of routine diversification you'd expect from a COO with most of her net worth tied to one stock. With gold retreating from record highs, an executive locking in some gains doesn’t really raise any red flags.Meanwhile, Aura is certainly riding that gold surge hard. Aura stock is up about 124% since its July 2025 public market debut, and the firm’s performance has risen in tandem, posting record first-quarter revenue of $382.6 million, up 136% from a year earlier, and record adjusted EBITDA of $244 million as gold prices averaged $4,873 an ounce. CEO Rodrigo Barbosa flagged a stronger second half driven by mine sequencing, and reaffirmed full-year output guidance of 340,000 to 390,000 gold-equivalent ounces on the way toward a target above 600,000 by 2028.For long-term investors, the tension is that Aura's blockbuster results lean heavily on gold prices, not just more ounces. As mentioned, prices have been falling from recent highs, so it’ll be important to see whether that promised second-half production actually shows up.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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