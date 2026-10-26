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WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014

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26.10.2026 08:39:00

An EV Business Revival and Potential SpaceX Merger: Is Tesla Stock a Buy?

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock is increasingly looking like a buy, as its electric vehicle (EV) business has started to rebound and there is a strong possibility of a merger with Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) on the horizon. While the stock has bounced back from its summer lows, it is still down double digits on the year and up just over 25% over the past five years, making this an opportune time to add the stock ahead of some big potential catalysts.

Let's take a closer look at the electric vehicle maker's most recent results and prospects, and why the stock is a buy.

While Tesla's third-quarter numbers were nothing to write home about, CEO Elon Musk said that demand for the company's vehicles was "growing rapidly," significantly exceeding production. The biggest driver of this demand is coming from its Full Self-Driving (Supervised) offering. Over 75% of its North American deliveries now include a paid FSD subscription. It has over 1.7 million paid FSD customers around the globe, half of whom are on subscriptions. It is also pushing to get FSD approved in additional markets and is hopeful for a European Union approval in the coming months.

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