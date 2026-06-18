Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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18.06.2026 21:12:00
An Ex-OpenAI Researcher With $20 Billion Just Built a Neocloud Trifecta: Here Are the 3 Stocks He's Buying.
Leopold Aschenbrenner, a prominent German AI researcher and investor who previously worked at OpenAI, launched his Situational Awareness hedge fund in Sept. 2024. That AI-focused fund has delivered a return of more than 1,000% since its inception and now manages more than $20 billion in assets.Aschenbrenner believes the ultimate bottleneck for the AI market's growth won't be algorithms, but rather the physical constraints of data centers, chips, and power grids. That's why his fund invests heavily in "neocloud" companies. Unlike "hyperscale" clouds like Amazon Web Services (AWS), which provide a broad range of general-purpose cloud services, neocloud companies only provide cloud infrastructure services for AI companies.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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