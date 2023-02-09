|
09.02.2023 17:10:00
An expert’s report should be ordered in ESO share price case
AB "Ignitis grupe” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 9 February 2023 the Supreme Court of Lithuania (hereinafter – the Court) has decided that the case concerning the determination of the fair price of the shares of the Group's subsidiary AB "Energijos skirstymo operatorius” (hereinafter – ESO) should be referred back to the Vilnius District Court for reconsideration.
The Court’s ruling stipulates that, during the reconsideration of the case in the Court of First Instance, an expert's report should be ordered to determine the price of ESO shares, or the claim will be left open.
The order of an expert’s report is a common practice in cases of this kind and the Group has been raising the issue of the appointment of an expert from the beginning of the proceedings. According to the Group's assessment, the price per ESO share determined and coordinated with a supervisory authority is accurate.
The Group reminds that the dispute with a minority shareholder V. P. Vaitaitis started in August 2020, after he disagreed with the price determined during the mandatory buyout of ESO shares (link).
The Group will not report on interim procedural rulings in separate notices.
For more information, please contact:
Arturas Ketlerius
Head of Corporate Communications at Ignitis Group
arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt
+370 620 76076
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ignitis Grupe AB (spons. GDR)
|19,25
|-1,79%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.