An Historic Investment Opportunity: 1 Solid Growth Stock to Buy Now Before It Soars 200% by 2030

Fintech company PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) caught fire during the pandemic. Revenue grew rapidly as business closures and social distancing accelerated the shift toward online shopping, and the stock nearly tripled in value between January 2020 and July 2021.But Wall Street quickly became disenchanted with PayPal as pandemic-era tailwinds faded, giving way to inflationary headwinds that curbed growth and cut into margins. That pessimism persists to this day, and it has dragged the stock down 81% from its all-time high.PayPal may never again grow as quickly as it did during the pandemic, but the business remains solid and shares now trade at their cheapest valuation in history. That leaves room for substantial returns in the coming years. Here's why this growth stock could soar 200% by 2030.