An Industrial REIT That's Down 50% and Yielding 9%: Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There's no secret that industrial real estate -- especially e-commerce logistics properties -- is a very hot sector, with regular reports of record-low vacancies and soaring rents, especially when leases renew.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) that specialize in warehouse space have benefited, certainly. Nareit, an industry trade group, says the 13 REITs it counts in the industrial sector recorded 62% in total returns in 2021 and are down only about 8.4% so far this year, well below the overall market swoon.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading