Infleqtion Aktie
WKN DE: A422S8 / ISIN: US45676K1034
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03.06.2026 17:30:00
An Infleqtion Director Sold 50,000 Company Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.
Kristina M. Johnson, a member of the Board of Directors for Infleqtion (NYSE:INFQ), reported the sale of 50,000 shares of Common Stock (30,000 directly held, 20,000 indirectly held) for a total of approximately $854,000 on May 28, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average reported price ($17.07).Infleqtion is a technology company specializing in quantum hardware, with a focus on neutral atom solutions for computing, networking, and sensing applications. The company leverages proprietary technology to address complex computational and security challenges for enterprise and government clients.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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