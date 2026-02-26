:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
26.02.2026 21:41:52
An Insider Is Selling Shares of This 50-Year-Old Homebuilder. Should Investors Be Concerned?
Phillip G. Creek, Executive Vice President and CFO, executed a derivative transaction involving the exercise and immediate sale of 11,000 common shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) across Jan. 30 and Feb. 2, 2026, for a total consideration of approximately $1.5 million, as detailed in the SEC Form 4 filing.Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($134.01); post-transaction value based on Feb. 2, 2026 market close as calculated in Form 4.* 1-year price change calculated using Feb. 2, 2026 as the reference date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
